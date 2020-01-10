Play

Alvarez signed a one-year, $2.95 million contract with Philadelphia on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Alvarez posted a 3.36 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 51 punchouts and 16 holds across 59 relief innings during the 2019 campaign. He'll be in line for high-leverage innings once again in 2020.

