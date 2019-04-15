Alvarez allowed one run in a scoreless inning and secured his first save of the season Sunday against Miami.

It was a quick seven-pitch inning for Alvarez, who gave up a leadoff single before getting two ground balls to end the ballgame. After surrendering eight hits and five runs (four earned) over his previous two appearances (three innings), a strong showing was just what the 29-year-old lefty needed to gain some confidence back.