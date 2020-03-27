Phillies' Jose Alvarez: Spotless spring numbers
Alvarez didn't allow an earned run in four Grapefruit League innings before play was paused.
The Phillies demoted fellow lefties Cole Irvin and Austin Davis on Thursday, though Alvarez's bullpen role never appeared to be at risk. The 30-year-old, who owns a solid 3.63 career ERA, should be the top southpaw in a bullpen which may also include Adam Morgan and Francisco Liriano, though he's unlikely to be a candidate for saves.
