Alvarez threw two scoreless innings in Monday's loss to the Cardinals, walking one, striking out one and allowing one hit.

Alvarez struggled early on in his time with the Phillies, allowing nine runs (eight earned) in 7.2 innings of work over his first eight outings. He's now on a streak of five straight scoreless appearances, bringing his season ERA down to a still-high 5.84. He's still not striking out nearly enough batters, as his strikeout rate sits at 12.5 percent after coming in above 22 percent in each of the last two seasons.