Bautista went 2-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs Sunday in the Phillies' 3-1 win over the Braves.

Making perhaps his final MLB appearance, the 37-year-old started in right field and turned in just his second multi-hit performance of September. Perhaps more surprising was Bautista's activity on the bases, as he had tallied only two stolen bases on the season entering Sunday's contest. Bautista hasn't indicated whether he intends to play in 2019, but he would likely have to settle for a minor-league deal this winter if he elects to keep his career going.