The Mets traded Bautista to the Phillies on Tuesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The 37-year-old is hitting just .196/.339/.364 this season between the Braves and Mets and doesn't provide much value in the field or on the bases. He could get the occasional start at third base or corner outfield but is likely to primarily serve as a bench bat in Philadelphia, draining most of what little fantasy value he had left. On the Mets' side of the equation, Bautista's departure should open up more at-bats in the outfield for Jay Bruce and Austin Jackson.