Phillies' Jose Gomez: Traded to Philly
The Phillies acquired Gomez and pitchers Alejandro Requena and J.D. Hammer from the Rockies for Pat Neshek, Matt Gelb and Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer report.
Gomez, 20, hit .324/.374/.437 with four home runs and 18 stolen bases in 318 at-bats for Low-A Asheville this season. Just 5-foot-11, the young infielder doesn't project to add a lot of power to his game, but he does have good contact skills and some speed. He profiles as a potential starting second baseman or perhaps as a utility infielder.
