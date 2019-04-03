Pujols won't play in 2019 after undergoing surgery to repair his Achilles tendon, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

It's an unfortunate turn of events for the 23-year-old, who had begun to claw back some prospect hype with a strong 2018 campaign after he'd looked completely lost in 2017. In 121 games with High-A Clearwater and Double-A Reading, the outfielder hit .295/.365/.503 with 22 homers. He'll likely report to Reading in 2020.