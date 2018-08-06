Phillies' Jose Pujols: Stays hot at Double-A
Pujols is 6-for-12 with a pair of homers since his promotion to Double-A Reading on Friday.
Pujols earned the promotion on the back of a strong showing for High-A Clearwater, where he hit .301/.364/.523 with 18 homers in 95 games. It was an encouraging performance after he hit just .194/.247/.305 with a 42.6 percent strikeout rate at the same level last season. Red flags certainly remain for the 22-year-old, as his strikeout rate at Clearwater remained worryingly high at 32.8 percent, but there now appears to be at least an outside chance that he could hit enough to showcase his elite power.
