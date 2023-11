Ruiz agreed to a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Monday.

The deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training, though Ruiz should be viewed as a long shot to secure a spot in the Phillies' Opening Day bullpen. Over 38 big-league appearances with the White Sox and Diamondbacks in 2023 spanning 44.1 innings, Ruiz posted a 5.89 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 39:21 K:BB while serving up 10 home runs.