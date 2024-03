The Phillies reassigned Ruiz to minor-league camp Sunday.

The right-hander, who was attending camp with the Phillies as a non-roster invitee, fell short of winning a spot in the Opening Day bullpen despite striking out eight and allowing just one run over 10 innings in Grapefruit League play. Ruiz previously spent time at the big-league level with the White Sox and Diamondbacks in 2023, logging a 5.89 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 39:21 K:BB across 44.1 innings.