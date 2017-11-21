Taveras was added to the Phillies' 40-man roster Monday.

Taveras hasn't received much attention in the Phillies' organization, but he's warranted protection from the Rule 5 draft after leading all of the team's minor-leaguers in strikeouts the past two seasons. While his fastball tops out in the low 90s, he complements the pitch with his slider and an plus changeup. The 24-year-old Taveras compiled a 2.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 140:39 K:BB while working his way from High-A Clearwater to Triple-A Lehigh Valley by the end of the season.