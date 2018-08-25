Taveras cleared waivers Saturday and was outrighted to Double-A Reading, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Taveras was the 40-man roster casualty when the Phillies acquired Luis Avilan. The 24-year-old has battled shoulder injuries this season, limiting him to just 14.1 innings for Reading. He's recorded an ugly 6.28 ERA, though he's shown promise in the past, posting a 1.32 ERA in seven starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season.

