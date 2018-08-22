Phillies' Jose Taveras: Designated for assignment
Taveras was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Wednesday, Matt Breen of the Philly Inquirer reports.
Taveras was cast off the 40-man roster in order to make room for the recently-acquired Luis Avilan. Since he's dealt with shoulder injuries for most of the 2018 campaign, Taveras has only pitched 17.1 innings of work this year. Across three starts with Double-A Reading, he's logged a 6.28 eRA and 1.84 WHIP. Taveras will now take a spin through waivers to determine where he will wind up.
