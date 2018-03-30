Taveras will open the season on the disabled list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

There has been no word on the exact injury Taveras is suffering from, or a timetable for his return from the minor-league disabled list. The right-hander has yet to appear in a game at the major-league level but remains on the Phillies' 40-man roster heading into this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories