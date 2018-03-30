Phillies' Jose Taveras: Placed on minor-league DL
Taveras will open the season on the disabled list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
There has been no word on the exact injury Taveras is suffering from, or a timetable for his return from the minor-league disabled list. The right-hander has yet to appear in a game at the major-league level but remains on the Phillies' 40-man roster heading into this season.
