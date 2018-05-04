Taveras (shoulder) has resumed throwing, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Taveras suffered a shoulder issue in spring training and has yet to pitch this season. He's expected to join the rotation at Triple-A Lehigh Valley later in May. The 24-year-old made seven starts at that level last season with an excellent 1.32 ERA, though his xFIP was a mediocre 4.40 and he doesn't project as much more than a back-end starter.