Phillies' Josh Gessner: Signs with Phillies
Gessner, a right-handed pitcher from Australia, signed with the Phillies for $850,000, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Gessner, who turns 19 on June 25, was committed to pitch at Tulane and had also been recruited by Harvard, but he opted to turn pro instead. This does not count against the Phillies' July 2 international slot allotment, as this signing counts as part of the current international signing period, which ends on July 1. There is not much public data available on Gessner, but he will likely need at least one year in short-season ball before making it to Low-A.
