Phillies' Josh Harrison: Available off bench Tuesday
Harrison (ankle) said he'll be available off the bench Tuesday against the Yankees, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Harrison was scratched from the Phillies' lineup Monday due to a right ankle sprain, but it seems to be relatively minor. The veteran utilityman is 1-for-5 in two games played this season.
