Harrison went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI during a 7-4 win over the White Sox in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Getting the start at third base and hitting ninth, Harrison tormented the club he played for in 2022, driving home two runs with a third-inning single before slugging a two-run homer off Jimmy Lambert in the seventh. The homer was the first extra-base hit of the season for the veteran utility player, and after going 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in the nightcap, Harrison is batting .286 (8-for-28) with three runs and five RBI in 12 games. With Alec Bohm needed at first base, there is playing time available at the hot corner, and Harrison is capable of seizing it with a hot streak.