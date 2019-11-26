Play

Harrison agreed to a minor-league contract with the Phillies which includes an invitation to spring training, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harrison will join former Pirates' teammate Andrew McCutchen if he's able to make the Phillies' roster. The infielder has struggled in two straight injury-filled campaigns, hitting a combined .229/.272/.335, so he'll need to show considerable improvement if he's to win a bench spot.

