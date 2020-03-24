Play

Harrison hit a lopsided .182/.308/.455 in 10 spring games.

Harrison grabbed just four hits in 22 at-bats, but two of those hits were home runs. He's in a tight battle with fellow veteran infielders Neil Walker and Logan Forsythe for what appears to be two bench spots, though he'll probably need an injury or two ahead of him to open up a fantasy-relevant role.

