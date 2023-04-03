site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-josh-harrison-scratched-from-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Josh Harrison: Scratched from lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Harrison was scratched from the Phillies' lineup Monday due to a right ankle sprain, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Phillies are calling the injury minor and are listing Harrison as day-to-day. Bryson Stott has taken his spot at second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read