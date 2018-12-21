Phillies' Josh Martin: Joins Phillies
Martin inked a minor-league deal with Philadelphia on Friday that includes an invite to spring training.
Martin has yet to appear in a big-league game in his career, though the right-hander turned in a solid campaign with Triple-A Columbus within Cleveland's system this past season. Across 19 relief appearances, he posted a 2.91 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 24 strikeouts in 21.2 innings. Martin will serve as additional depth for the Phillies moving forward.
