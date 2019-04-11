Nicasio pitched two innings in Wednesday's 15-1 loss to the Nationals, allowing a pair of runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one.

It was certainly a poor outing, but Nicasio was far from the only Phillies pitcher to get knocked around. On the whole, he's been effective this season, as he hadn't allowed a run in any of his first three appearances, but his 4:3 K:BB isn't a particularly encouraging sign.