Phillies' Juan Nicasio: Exits with injury
Nicasio left Friday's game against Miami with an unspecified injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The details surrounding Nicasio's injury remain unclear, but he threw just two pitches prior to departing. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
More News
-
Phillies' Juan Nicasio: Back from injury•
-
Phillies' Juan Nicasio: Lands on injured list•
-
Phillies' Juan Nicasio: Nursing groin injury•
-
Phillies' Juan Nicasio: Takes loss in save chance•
-
Phillies' Juan Nicasio: Picks up extra-inning save•
-
Phillies' Juan Nicasio: Can't stem tide in blowout loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...