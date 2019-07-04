Phillies' Juan Nicasio: Lands on injured list
Nicasio was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left groin strain, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Nicasio has been nursing the injury over the last few days and will head to the injured list after struggling through one-third of an inning Wednesday. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated shortly after the All-Star break.
