Nicasio has a left groin injury and could be headed to the injured list, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Nicasio has apparently been dealing with the injury for a few days but attempted to pitch through it, and he struggled Wednesday by giving up three runs on four hits while recording one out. The 32-year-old will be re-evaluated Thursday to determine whether an IL stint is necessary.

More News
Our Latest Stories