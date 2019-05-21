Nicasio allowed a hit in two-thirds of an inning to record his first save of the season in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

Seranthony Dominguez blew the lead in the eighth inning and Hector Neris worked a scoreless ninth with the game tied, leaving Adam Morgan and Nicasio to close things out after J.T. Realmuto launched a solo shot in the top of the 10th. The veteran right-hander hasn't given up an earned run since April 19, and the stretch of success has moved him into a more high-leverage role in Gabe Kapler's bullpen -- he notched his second hold of the season Sunday. Nicasio now sports a 3.32 ERA and 20:9 K:BB through 21.2 innings on the season.