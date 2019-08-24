Nicasio (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Nicasio was officially diagnosed with right rotator cuff tightness after leaving Friday's game against the Marlins. He had pitched well of late, allowing only two earned runs in 6.1 innings of work in August. The Phillies called up Edgar Garcia and Austin Davis to help fill in during Nicasio's absence.

