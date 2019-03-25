Nicasio's spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster appears safe after Victor Arano and Yacksel Rios were optioned Saturday.

The Phillies have a deep bullpen, but Nicasio always seemed likely to make the team after being acquired from Seattle in December. The veteran stumbled to a 6.00 ERA last season, but his 2.99 FIP told a different story, and he's had a FIP under 3 for three of the last four years. He may be a pitcher whose peripherals always overrate him, as his ERA is 0.73 runs higher than his FIP over the course of his eight-year major-league career, but he should at least provide adequate middle-relief innings for the Phillies this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...