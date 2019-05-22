Phillies' Juan Nicasio: Takes loss in save chance
Nicasio (0-2) blew the save and was handed the loss after allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over two-third of an inning Tuesday against the Cubs.
Nicasio entered with a 2-1 lead but had runners on second and third before he was able to record an out. The 32-year-old had the chance to secure saves on back-to-back days in the Windy City, but couldn't close the deal. The two save chances were Nicasio's first two of the season, as he now has a 4.09 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, and 20:11 K:BB through 22 innings.
