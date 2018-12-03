Phillies' Juan Nicasio: Traded to Phillies
Nicasio (knee) was traded from Seattle to Philadelphia along with Jean Segura for Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Nicasio battled a knee injury throughout 2018 and struggled to a 6.00 ERA in 42 innings, but his underlying numbers are quite promising and he's expected to be good to go in 2019 following a cleanup procedure. His 2.99 FIP was a near match for the 2.98 FIP he posted in 2017, and he walked an incredibly low 2.7 percent of batters while striking out a career-high 29.0 percent. If he experiences positive regression back towards his peripherals in 2019, he could be in contention for a high-leverage role in a Phillies bullpen which lacks an established hierarchy, though he's unlikely to have an inside shot on the closer role.
More News
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Expected to be ready for spring training•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Opts for season-ending surgery•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Still unsure of path forward•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Getting second opinion•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: No firm timetable for return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...