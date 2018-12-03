Nicasio (knee) was traded from Seattle to Philadelphia along with Jean Segura for Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Nicasio battled a knee injury throughout 2018 and struggled to a 6.00 ERA in 42 innings, but his underlying numbers are quite promising and he's expected to be good to go in 2019 following a cleanup procedure. His 2.99 FIP was a near match for the 2.98 FIP he posted in 2017, and he walked an incredibly low 2.7 percent of batters while striking out a career-high 29.0 percent. If he experiences positive regression back towards his peripherals in 2019, he could be in contention for a high-leverage role in a Phillies bullpen which lacks an established hierarchy, though he's unlikely to have an inside shot on the closer role.