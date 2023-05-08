The Phillies acquired Marin and cash considerations from the Royals on Monday in exchange for right-hander James McArthur.

Marin, a 19-year-old outfielder who has yet to play at a full-season affiliate, amounts to a lottery ticket for the Phillies while the organization cashes out McArthur, a 26-year-old swingman who was recently cast off the 40-man roster. During his time at the rookie-ball level in 2022, Marin slashed .315/.379/.413 with an 8.9 percent walk rate and a 30.1 percent strikeout rate across 103 plate appearances.