Phillies' Justin Bour: Hits DL with oblique injury
Bour was put on the 10-day DL prior to Thursday's game due to a left oblique strain, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Bour will be eligible to come off the shelf Sept. 2. According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, Bour said he suffered this injury during his final swing of the night Wednesday, during which he went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored against the Nationals. At this point, the club has yet to offer up a concrete timetable for Bour, but he doesn't expect to miss much more than the minimum. Expect Carlos Santana to see a heavy workload at first base in Bour's absence.
