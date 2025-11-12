Crawford has a strong chance to open the season in the majors according to Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies lost Max Kepler and Harrison Bader to free agency and are expected to trade or release Nick Castellanos, which would leave Brandon Marsh as the team's only returning outfielder. Even if they sign an outfielder in free agency, that would still leave a spot open for Crawford in center or left field. The 21-year-old makes good contact, striking out 18.0 percent of the time in 112 Triple-A games last season en route to a .334 batting average, and he can really run, stealing 40-plus bags for three straight years. He pounds the ball into the ground, however, and has topped out at nine home runs.