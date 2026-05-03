Phillies' Justin Crawford: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford (head) is starting in center field and batting ninth Sunday against the Marlins, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Crawford was scratched from the lineup Saturday due to a migraine but is ready to go for Sunday's series finale in Miami. The rookie outfielder is in the midst of a modest five-game hit streak, during which he is batting .350 (7-for-20) with a double, a triple, a steal, three RBI and one run.
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