Phillies' Justin Crawford: Idle for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
The left-handed-hitting Crawford will receive a breather while the Reds send southpaw Andrew Abbott to the bump for a day game after a night game. Brandon Marsh will slide over from his usual spot in left field to cover center field in place of Crawford, who is batting .245 with two home runs, five stolen bases, seven RBI and four runs through his first 18 games of May.
More News
-
Phillies' Justin Crawford: Pops first MLB homer•
-
Phillies' Justin Crawford: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Phillies' Justin Crawford: Good to go Sunday•
-
Phillies' Justin Crawford: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Justin Crawford: Hitting bench Sunday•
-
Phillies' Justin Crawford: Sitting against southpaw again•