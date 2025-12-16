Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Tuesday that the team plans to have Brandon Marsh, Crawford and Adolis Garcia as its primary outfielders in 2026, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies officially announced the Garcia signing Tuesday, and Dombrowski intimated that another notable addition to the club's outfield is unlikely. Crawford will still have to show in spring training that he's ready to take over as the Phillies' primary center fielder, but the team is positioning him to be the guy at that position. There are questions about Crawford's defense in center field, but his bat looks ready after he slashed .334/.411/.452 with seven home runs and 46 stolen bases at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2025 as a 21-year-old.