The Phillies have selected Crawford with the 17th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The son of Carl Crawford, who had five seasons in the majors with 50-plus steals, Justin has a similar set of physical tools, as he is one of the fastest players in this class. A 6-foot-3, lefty-hitting center fielder from Las Vegas, Crawford should add value with his glove. He is a good bat-to-ball hitter right now, although he rarely looks to drive the ball. Given his height and athleticism, there could be more power to tap into if he can add muscle in the coming years.