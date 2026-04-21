Phillies' Justin Crawford: Sitting against southpaw again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
It marks the third time over the Phillies' last four games versus left-handers that the lefty-swinging Crawford has been on the bench. He had been in the lineup for six of his team's first seven tilts against southpaws. Brandon Marsh will occupy center field Tuesday, while Felix Reyes gets the start in left field.
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