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Phillies' Justin Crawford: Tallies three RBI in three-hit game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Pirates.

While Crawford isn't hitting for much power overall, he's still been swinging a fairly hot bat as of late. The rookie center fielder finishes out the month of June having gone 23-for-75 (.307) with no home runs, four doubles, seven RBI and three stolen bases over his last 27 games. With Adolis Garcia (lat) and Johan Rojas (elbow) both done for the season, the left-handed-hitting Crawford is locked in as Philadelphia's primary center fielder.

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