The Phillies are unconvinced that Crawford is currently capable of playing average defense in center field, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Crawford's bat looks major-league ready after he slashed .334/.411/.452 with seven home runs and 46 stolen bases at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season as a 21-year-old. However, the Phillies aren't confident he could handle center field defensively at the big-league level right now, which makes him a more difficult fit on their roster. Crawford did play some left field in 2025 for the first time in pro ball and also got some starts at designated hitter. He'll turn just 22 in January, so it's possible Crawford develops into a better defender. Depending on how the Phillies' offseason plays out, the club could give Crawford a shot in center field in 2026 and hope his defense improves.