The Phillies promoted Crawford from Single-A Clearwater to High-A Jersey Shore on Aug. 15.

Crawford has put his speed and high-contact approach on display through his first nine games at Jersey Shore, slashing .296/.387/.407 with four stolen bases while striking out just four times through his first 31 plate appearances (19.4 percent). Before getting the promotion, Crawford had been one of the top speed merchants in the Florida State League, nabbing 40 stolen bases in 47 attempts.