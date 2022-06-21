Emanuel (elbow) will shift his rehab assignment from Double-A Reading to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Lehigh Valley should mark the final stop of the rehab assignment for Emanuel, who has given up four earned runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out eight in 8.2 innings between stops at Double-A and Single-A Clearwater. Emanuel is building back up from the internal bracing procedure he underwent last June, and it's unlikely the Phillies will have a spot in the bullpen available for him once his 30-day rehab window comes to a close and the team has to activate him from the 60-day injured list.
