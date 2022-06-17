Emanuel (elbow) had his rehab assignment transferred from Single-A Clearwater to Double-A Reading on Friday.
Emanuel made two rehab appearances in Clearwater over the last week and tossed six scoreless frames. He's progressing in his recovery, but it's possible that he'll require several more rehab outings since he hasn't pitched in the majors since June of 2021.
