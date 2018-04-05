Phillies' Kevin Gowdy: Out for all of 2018
Gowdy (elbow) will miss the 2018 season, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.
He underwent Tommy John surgery in mid August of last season, so it would have been very unlikely for him to pitch in 2018. Gowdy was seen as a first-round talent in the 2016 draft, and landed with the Phillies in the second round on an over-slot deal. Unfortunately, injuries have limited him to nine professional innings.
