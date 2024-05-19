Clemens went 2-for-2 with a solo home run Saturday in a 4-3 extra-inning victory over Washington.

Clemens came on as a pinch hitter for Edmundo Sosa in the seventh inning and singled in his first at-bat. His second time up to the plate was much more dramatic, as he belted a game-tying solo shot to center field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth frame. Clemens' playing time has been sporadic, but he's been productive when given an opportunity, as he's slashing .304/.333/.826 with three homers and eight RBI over just 24 plate appearances.