Clemens and Gregory Soto were sent from Detroit to Philadelphia on Saturday in exchange for Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Clemens debuted asa 26-year-old last season but struggled significantly in 57 games, hitting just .145/.197/.308. A .148 BABIP undoubtedly accounts for some of his struggles, but his .193 xBA suggests his quality of contact was very poor. It's tough to see him earning significant at-bats on a contender like the Phillies, and he'll need a big step forward to deserve even a bench role.