Clemens went 0-for-2 with a walk in Friday's 5-2 win over the Reds.
With Darick Hall (thumb) on the 10-day injured list, Clemens was promoted to the big-league club and was immediately plugged into the starting lineup. Despite his lackluster debut, the Phillies are still planning on Clemens being a regular against right-handed starters.
