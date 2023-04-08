Clemens is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Reds.

Clemens was called up Friday and went 0-for-2 with a walk against Cincinnati in his season debut. The 26-year-old is expected to serve as the Phillies' regular first baseman against right-handed pitchers, but he's on the bench Saturday with lefty Nick Lodolo on the bump for the Reds. Alec Bohm will shift to first base while Edmundo Sosa starts at the hot corner.